Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 7

Last time out on May 1, Suggs put up seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 93-79 loss to the Pistons. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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