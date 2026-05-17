Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 7
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 17. Duren's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Duren totaled 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his last action, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.