Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 7

Duren totaled 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his last action, a 115-94 win over the Cavaliers on May 15. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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