Jalen Duren And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 5
Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Duren's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Duren tallied eight points and two steals in his most recent game, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.