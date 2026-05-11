Jalen Duren And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

In his most recent appearance, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9, Duren had 11 points and two steals. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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