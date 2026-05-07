Jalen Duren And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 2

Duren tallied 11 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his last game, a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers on May 5. Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per game.

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