Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 4

Brunson had 30 points and six assists in his last game, a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers on May 23. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per contest.

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