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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face Cavaliers In Game 4

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Brunson had 30 points and six assists in his last game, a 121-108 win over the Cavaliers on May 23. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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