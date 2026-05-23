Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 3

In his last game on May 21, Brunson posted 19 points and 14 assists in a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

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