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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Play Cavaliers In Game 3

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 21, Brunson posted 19 points and 14 assists in a 109-93 win over the Cavaliers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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