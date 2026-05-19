Jalen Brunson And Knicks Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

Brunson put up 22 points and six assists in his last appearance, a 144-114 win over the 76ers on May 10. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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