Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 3

Last time out on May 6, Brunson posted 26 points and six assists in a 108-102 win over the 76ers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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