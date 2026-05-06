Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 2

In his last game on May 4, Brunson posted 35 points and two steals in a 137-98 win over the 76ers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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