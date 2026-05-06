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Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks • #11 PG

Jalen Brunson And Knicks Face 76ers In Game 2

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Brunson's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 4, Brunson posted 35 points and two steals in a 137-98 win over the 76ers. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Brunson

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