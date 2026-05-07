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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 2

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Laravia's points prop was 3.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Laravia totaled three points in his last game, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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