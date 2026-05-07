Jake Laravia And Lakers Face Thunder In Game 2

Laravia totaled three points in his last game, a 108-90 loss to the Thunder on May 5. Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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