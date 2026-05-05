Jake Laravia And Lakers Play Thunder In Game 1

Last time out on May 1, Laravia posted seven points in a 98-78 win over the Rockets. Jake LaRavia averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.