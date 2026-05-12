Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent game, a 114-109 win over the Spurs on May 10, McDaniels totaled 14 points and six rebounds. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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