Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 4

McDaniels put up 17 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 115-108 loss to the Spurs on May 8. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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