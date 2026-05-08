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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. McDaniels' points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

McDaniels tallied 12 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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