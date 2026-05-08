Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

McDaniels tallied 12 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 133-95 loss to the Spurs on May 6. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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