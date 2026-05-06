Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 2
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. McDaniels' points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, McDaniels had 16 points. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.