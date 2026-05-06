Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Spurs on May 4, McDaniels had 16 points. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.