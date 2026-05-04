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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 1

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. McDaniels' points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

McDaniels totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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