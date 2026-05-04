Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Spurs In Game 1

McDaniels totaled 32 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 110-98 win over the Nuggets on April 30. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.5 points per game.

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