Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 7

Stewart didn't score in his most recent action, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

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