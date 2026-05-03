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Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons • #28 C

Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 7

Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 3. Stewart's points prop was 4.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stewart didn't score in his most recent action, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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