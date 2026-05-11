Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 4

Stewart tallied four points in his last game, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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