Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 4
Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Stewart's points prop was 3.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Stewart tallied four points in his last game, a 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers on May 9. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are scoring 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.