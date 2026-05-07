Isaiah Stewart And Pistons Play Cavaliers In Game 2

Stewart tallied six points in his most recent action, a 111-101 win over the Cavaliers on May 5. Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.4 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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