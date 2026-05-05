Isaiah Joe And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1

In his most recent game, a 131-122 win over the Suns on April 27, Joe tallied six points. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.