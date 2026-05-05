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Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder • #11 SG

Isaiah Joe And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1

Isaiah Joe and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Joe's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 131-122 win over the Suns on April 27, Joe tallied six points. Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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