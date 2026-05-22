Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 122-113 win over the Spurs on May 20, Hartenstein had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

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