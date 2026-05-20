Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2
Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Hartenstein's points prop was 4.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hartenstein put up two points and two blocks in his last game, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.