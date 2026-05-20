Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

Hartenstein put up two points and two blocks in his last game, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

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