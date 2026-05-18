Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11, Hartenstein totaled five points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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