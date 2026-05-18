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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday, May 18. Hartenstein's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Lakers on May 11, Hartenstein totaled five points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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