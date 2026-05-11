Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 4
Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Hartenstein's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 131-108 win over the Lakers on May 9, Hartenstein put up 12 points and nine rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.