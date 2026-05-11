Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 131-108 win over the Lakers on May 9, Hartenstein put up 12 points and nine rebounds. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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