Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 2

Last time out on May 5, Hartenstein posted eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 108-90 win over the Lakers. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.