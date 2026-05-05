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Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Oklahoma City Thunder • #55 PF

Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1

Isaiah Hartenstein and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Hartenstein's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 27, Hartenstein recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Isaiah Hartenstein

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