Isaiah Hartenstein And Thunder Play Lakers In Game 1

Last time out on April 27, Hartenstein recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 131-122 win over the Suns. Hartenstein averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per game.

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