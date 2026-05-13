Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 5

Last time out on May 11, Mobley posted 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and five blocks in a 112-103 win over the Pistons. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.