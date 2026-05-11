Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 4

In his most recent game, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Mobley had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

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