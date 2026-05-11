FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 4

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 11. Mobley's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 116-109 win over the Pistons on May 9, Mobley had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Evan Mobley

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News