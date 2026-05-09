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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 3

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Mobley put up nine points, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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