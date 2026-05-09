Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 3

In his most recent appearance, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7, Mobley put up nine points, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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