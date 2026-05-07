Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 2
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, May 7. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 111-101 loss to the Pistons on May 5, Mobley totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.