Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 114-102 win over the Raptors on May 3, Mobley tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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