Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 1
Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-102 win over the Raptors on May 3, Mobley tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.