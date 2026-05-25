Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 4

Mobley tallied 24 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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