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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 4

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday, May 25. Mobley's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mobley tallied 24 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 121-108 loss to the Knicks on May 23. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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