Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Take On Knicks In Game 3

In his last game, a 109-93 loss to the Knicks on May 21, Mobley totaled 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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