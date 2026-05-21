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Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers • #4 C

Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 2

Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday, May 21. Mobley's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 19, Mobley put up 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 115-104 loss to the Knicks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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