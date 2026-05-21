Evan Mobley And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 2

In his last game on May 19, Mobley put up 15 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 115-104 loss to the Knicks. Mobley averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, conceding 110.1 points per contest.

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