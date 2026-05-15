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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 6

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Harper's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12, Harper had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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