Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves on May 12, Harper had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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