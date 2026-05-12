Dylan Harper And Spurs Play Timberwolves In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves on May 10, Harper tallied 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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