Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 4
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, May 10. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 8, Harper posted eight points in a 115-108 win over the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.