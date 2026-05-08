Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 3

Last time out on May 6, Harper put up 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.