Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Timberwolves In Game 3
Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 8. Harper's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 6, Harper put up 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 133-95 win over the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are giving up 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.