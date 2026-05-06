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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Harper's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 4, Harper posted 18 points and four assists in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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