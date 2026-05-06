Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 2

Last time out on May 4, Harper posted 18 points and four assists in a 104-102 loss to the Timberwolves. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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