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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, May 4. Harper's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 28, Harper recorded 17 points and three steals in a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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