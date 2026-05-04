Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Timberwolves In Game 1

Last time out on April 28, Harper recorded 17 points and three steals in a 114-95 win over the Trail Blazers. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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