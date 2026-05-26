Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 5

In his last game on May 24, Harper recorded seven points in a 103-82 win over the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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