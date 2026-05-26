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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Thunder In Game 5

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, May 26. Harper's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on May 24, Harper recorded seven points in a 103-82 win over the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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