Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Thunder In Game 4

Last time out on May 22, Harper put up six points in a 123-108 loss to the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

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