Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

In his last game on May 20, Harper posted 12 points in a 122-113 loss to the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

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