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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Square Off Against Thunder In Game 3

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Friday, May 22. Harper's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on May 20, Harper posted 12 points in a 122-113 loss to the Thunder. Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.9 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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