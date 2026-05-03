Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 7

Robinson tallied 14 points in his last appearance, a 93-79 win over the Magic on May 1. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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