Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 5

In his last action, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11, Robinson tallied four points. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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