Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Cavaliers In Game 5
Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 13. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 112-103 loss to the Cavaliers on May 11, Robinson tallied four points. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.