Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1
Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Robinson put up 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in his most recent action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.