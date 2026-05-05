Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 1

Robinson put up 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in his most recent action, a 116-94 win over the Magic on May 3. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.4 points per contest.

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