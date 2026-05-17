Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 7

In his last game, a 115-94 loss to the Pistons on May 15, Mitchell had 18 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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