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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13, Mitchell totaled 21 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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