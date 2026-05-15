Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Pistons In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 117-113 win over the Pistons on May 13, Mitchell totaled 21 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per contest against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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