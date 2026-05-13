Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Take On Pistons In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 112-103 win over the Pistons on May 11, Mitchell put up 43 points. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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